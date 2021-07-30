New The Green Knight Trailer Released

✖

Movie fans have a lot of highly-anticipated blockbusters to look forward to this year, including a number of the films that were previously delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among those is The Green Knight, the star-studded take on the Arthurian legend that has captivated a lot of movie lovers since the first trailer was released last year. With the film's July release date drawing near, A24 Films is providing fans with an updated look at the film, in the form of an over two-minute-long trailer. You can check out the trailer, which was officially released on Tuesday, below.

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) as Lady / Esel, Joel Edgerton (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zero Dark Thirty) as Lord, Sarita Choudhury (Lady in the Water, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) as Mother, Sean Harris (Prometheus, Mission: Impossible) as King Arthur, Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, Red Road) as Queen Guinevere, Barry Keoghan (Marvel's Eternals, Dunkirk) as Scavenger, Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, Harry Potter) as the Green Knight, and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Winfred.

The film was originally scheduled to debut last spring, but was delayed indefinitely for much of last year due to the pandemic. As Lowery explained in an interview with the A24 Project podcast, the goal has always been for the film to be released in theaters.

“We were really rushing to try to get done by SXSW, and the movie, if we showed it there, would not have been fully finished,” Lowery said. “It would have been close, but not quite done. If we had to release the movie tomorrow, it would be pretty close to where it needs to be. But we’re able to take a breather and sit with it.”

The Green Knight is set to be released on July 30th.