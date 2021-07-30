The Green Knight Officially Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Hitting theaters today is the story of Sir Gawain with The Green Knight, an adaptation that Rotten Tomatoes confirms is "certified fresh" based on the number of positive critical reviews calculated on the aggregator site. While audiences might be more familiar with action-packed adaptations of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, this story serves as an adaptation of a poem that focuses more on Gawain's (Dev Patel) quest to face his own mortality and the trials he encounters along his way that question the nature of his potential sacrifice. The Green Knight is currently playing in theaters.

Rotten Tomatoes currently calculates 89% of the film's 117 reviews are positive, with its consensus reading, "The Green Knight honors and deconstructs its source material in equal measure, producing an absorbing adventure that casts a fantastical spell."

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

Star Patel previously broke down the film's many complexities and what about the experience most appealed to him as a performer.

"It really is a full meal of a film, in a way. As an actor, I don't feel like I have much precision so I really have to submit myself to the process and, in this way, the whole experience of being in Ireland in the wilderness, being alone for that long, it kind of put me into a very meditative state and, for someone so hyperactive, it was quite beautiful," Patel explained to ComicBook.com. "But it was a really nourishing journey, to go on something like this, and really feel fulfilled as a human. A big credit is to [writer/director] David [Lowery] and the way he looks at things, there are so many beautiful moments off-set. I remember one day we found a sort of nest on the floor and we were just marveling at it together for 20 minutes and talking about it. David's that type of guy, it was just a really beautiful environment to live in for a while."

The Green Knight is in theaters now.

