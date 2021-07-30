The Green Knight Featurette Preps Audiences for the Legend of Sir Gawain

The legends of King Arthur have been told for hundreds of years, with those stories going on to inspire literature, TV series, and movies, to the point that each new project deviates from the original legend in countless ways, with the above featurette for The Green Knight helping give audiences a primer on the events they'll see unfold in the film. While The Green Knight is obviously inspired by such tales, it will also keep in tradition with other adaptations of the material by offering its own unique spin on well-worn mythology. Check out the featurette for The Green Knight above before it hits theaters on July 30th.

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger, and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) as Lady / Esel, Joel Edgerton (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zero Dark Thirty) as Lord, Sarita Choudhury (Lady in the Water, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) as Mother, Sean Harris (Prometheus, Mission: Impossible) as King Arthur, Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, Red Road) as Queen Guinevere, Barry Keoghan (Marvel's Eternals, Dunkirk) as Scavenger, Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, Harry Potter) as the Green Knight, and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Winfred.

Given the legacy of the characters in the film, director David Lowery could have had near-limitless choices of who could take on the lead role, though he previously pointed out that a key component of him casting Patel was envisioning how cool he would look on a horse in medieval garb.

“I was meeting with lots of actors for the lead role and Dev was recommended," Lowery expressed to the Associated Press earlier this year. "His agent called me and asked if I’d thought about him. And I hadn’t for some strange reason, and so I went and re-watched Lion and instantly thought he would look really cool on a horse. I thought, 'He’s going to look really cool carrying a sword, wearing armor, and riding a horse.' And I just was so taken with that image that I got hooked on the idea."

