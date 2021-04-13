The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Trailer Released

✖

The first trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has arrived. A sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman. It begins four years after the original film, as bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid (Jackson) as they go on a mission to save Darius's wife, Sonia (Kincaid), from newly emerged threats. The film is directed by Patrick Hughes from a screenplay by Tom O'Connor, Brandon Murphy, and Phillip Murphy and will hit theaters in June.

The film's release date has shifted multiple times. First scheduled for August 2020, Lionsgate delayed the movie's release an entire year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It later pushed its date up by two months into June 2021.

"This is the kind of summer action film that delivers even more comedy and more thrilling action than the first film – and it's perfect for fans new to the franchise as well," Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate's president of Worldwide Distribution, said in a statement announcing the second date change. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is what summer moviegoing is all about – great, crowd-pleasing entertainment."

The film's official synopsis reads, "Bryce – still unlicensed and under scrutiny – is forced into action by Darius and his wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as… well, you'll have to see."

The Hitman's Bodyguard opened ahead of the Labor Day weekend in 2017. It grossed $177 million worldwide, with $75 million of that total coming from North America, on a reported budget of $30 million.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard opens in theaters on June 16th.

