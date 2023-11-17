The Hunger Games Prequel Adds More Cast Members

The world of The Hunger Games is headed back to the big screen, with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes currently scheduled to debut next fall. Pop culture fans have been curious to see which actors are brought into the film's ensemble cast — and a new report sheds light on the latest round of tributes and mentors. Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly have all been cast in the upcoming film, which is directed by franchise alum Francis Lawrence.

Boehm (Babylon Berlin) will play Lamina, a tribute from District 7. Dillon will play Mizzen, tribute from District 4. Kuse (Schloss Einstein) will play Brandy, tribute from District 10. Brutscheidt (Polizeiruf 110) will play Tanner, tribute from District 10. Abold (Love Addicts) will play Reaper, tribute from District 11. Strates (Genius: Picasso) will play Persephone Price, mentor to District 4's Mizzen. Shapiro (The Lost Boys) will play Billy Taupe, member of the Covey. Somner (Kindling) will play Spruce, from District 12. Reilly (Russian Doll) will play Maude Ivory, another member of the Covey.

In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

The ensemble cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also includes Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Laurel Marsden, Jose Andrés Rivera, Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing, Lilly Maria Cooper, Sofia Sannchez, and Max Raphael. Nina Jacobson will executive produce alongside her producing partner Brad Simpson, as well as Lawrence, Collins, and Tim Palen.

h/t: Deadline