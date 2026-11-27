The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has certainly defied its own title, as the film ate heartily at the box office during the Thanksgiving holiday. The box office tally is now in, and reports have Sunrise on the Reaping earning $11.6 million at the box office on Thursday, followed by Focker-in-Law ($7.7 million), the latest installment of the Meet the Parents franchise starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro (with Ariana Grande joining the cast), and Disney’s animated movie Hexed, which earned $4.5 million.

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Right now, box office projections have Sunrise on the Reaping earning $85 million over the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which would bring its domestic total up to over $230 million and set a new competitive milestone for the franchise.

Sunrise on the Reaping Will Crush the Previous Hunger Games Prequel’s Entire (Domestic) Box Office

Lionsgate

Sunrise on the Reaping is the second Hunger Games prequel film, following The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which was released in 2023. That film was only a moderate success, earning $363 million worldwide ($166.3 million domestically), while receiving mixed reviews from critics. It was enough for Lionsgate to once again partner with author Suzanne Collins when she planned her follow-up book, Sunrise on the Reaping. Now the second prequel film will earn more at the domestic box office in one week than Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes did during its entire theatrical run.

While some may be surprised by the amount of box office dominance happening here, no one should be surprised that Sunrise on the Reaping is performing better than The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. This latest installment of The Hunger Games is much more directly connected to the original film franchise, as it follows Haymitch Abernathy (Katniss Everdeen’s mentor, played by Woody Harrelson) and his hellish experience in the 50th Hunger Games, aka the 2nd Quarter Quell.

There are several legacy characters recast with popular actors, while younger actors like lead actor Joseph Zada and co-star McKenna Grace are quickly becoming breakout stars. All in all, Sunrise on the Reaping is helping to create a much bigger Hunger Games saga that spans between the events of Sunrise on the Reaping and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, when Haymitch and other revolutionaries finally make their move and start the Rebellion during the 75th Hunger Games (the 3rd Quarter Quell).

LIonsgate

Meanwhile, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes had the unenviable task of telling an origin story for The Hunger Games franchise villain, President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), and the seeds of his hatred for District 12 and Katniss Everdeen – a concept that put some fans off the moment Suzanne Collins announced the book. The film adaptation proved to be equally challenging for a lot of die-hard fans and mainstream viewers alike, as The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes turned out to be much more of a character drama than the action-thriller experience that the best Hunger Games films offer.

To his credit, director Francis Lawrence (who has directed every Hunger Games film after the first installment) has weathered the highs (Catching Fire) and lows (Mockingjay) to reach this point where The Hunger Games franchise feels like a complete, cohesive, and sweeping cinematic saga. And Sunrise on the Reaping drives that point home beautifully and poetically by the end.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now in theaters.