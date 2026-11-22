While most viewers are loving the newest entry in the Hunger Games franchise (it’s holding tight to its 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), it seems Francis Lawrence, the film’s director, is in hot water with book fans and has had to take to the internet to try to clear up a few points about choices that were made when it came to the film’s final cut. What is it that has book fans so upset? The jarring removal of scenes that were central to the book, and especially to the character of Maysilee Donner, one of the tributes who formed an alliance with Haymitch Abernathy.

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Speaking with Bustle about these changes and why they were made, Lawrence said simply, “It wasn’t doing anything for us in terms of character or thematics at that point in the movie.” It feels especially jarring considering how faithful the adaptations of previous books in the series, also directed by Lawrence, have been (we’re ignoring that Peeta kept his leg in the movies). And fans really aren’t buying the reasoning, claiming that these cut scenes (there was also a scene involving a porcupine mutt that didn’t make the final cut, as well as some others) would have added a serious amount of depth, as well as showing the audience more of who these characters were. “So he didn’t read the book,” said one fan.

Book Fans Feel Removing These Scenes Was a Huge Mistake

In the book, Haymitch and Donner find themselves face-to-face with three lower-level Gamemakers in the arena, working as janitors and cleaning up the mess left behind after a water tank breaks. The pair kill the janitors, which effectively sets them on their final journey within the games. But this scene didn’t make it into the final cut, much to fans’ confusion. There was also a scene where Haymitch lures a bear-sized porcupine mutt into a trap, defending himself with a shield and an axe before eventually escaping.

When asked about the scenes, Lawrence noted that even the producers disagreed over whether or not the scenes were even necessary. He said, “That janitor sequence… we shot it, but there was a lot of discussion around it. Initially, when we screened the movie for people, we had that sequence in.” He went on to add, “There’s probably a five- to 10-minute stretch in there around porcupine, which people might remember, and a little bit of a fight after the janitors. That all got lifted out.” The director was quick to note, however, that these scenes might not be lost forever, and instead will find their way to whatever extended edition or deleted scenes make their way to physical media—though he’s also been vocal about not wanting the original four hour and 12 minute cut to be available as a director’s cut. “I don’t want anybody to see the four, 12 minute cut,” he told BAFTA.