The Invisible Man Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Suits Up as the DCU’s Batman In New Fan Art

James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially ushered in a new era of DC Comics-inspired movies with the announcement of their new slate, and things are definitely off to a good start. As revealed by the co-CEOs of DC Studios Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, The Brave and the Bold, Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing are all expected to be released in the next two to three years. With DC Studios focusing on a more streamlined universe with only one actor playing their characters throughout film, TV, animation, and video games there's one project on the slate that might cause a headache. The Brave and the Bold will follow Batman / Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne that focuses on a father-son adventure. Gunn plans to cast a new Dark Knight for the main DC Universe that will simultaneously exist with Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, which seriously interferes with their plans for less bifurcation. Nevertheless, fans have begun throwing out ideas of who could play the new Batman, and one artist seems to thing that Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man) could put on the cape and cowl in the DCU.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Bobby_Art conceptualized how The Invisible Man star could look like the Caped Crusader. In the fan art, Jackson-Cohen gets the classic Batman look fully equipped with a blue cape and cowl as well as a gray suit. There aren't any actors rumored to be playin the DCU's new Batman, but this is a fun look at what we could see. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga)."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

