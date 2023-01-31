Batman Movie Getting Another New Actor for Brave and the Bold Project With Damian Wayne

On Tuesday, the day DC fans have eagerly been awaiting finally arrived with the announcement of the first projects in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate. The announcement came with a number of interesting projects encompassing a wide range of characters within the DC Universe in addition to the previously teased Superman project, but there was some especially interesting news for Batman fans in the announcement as well. Announced as part of the slate was a The Brave and The Bold movie featuring Batman and Bruce's son, Damian Wayne.

The Brave and The Bold movie is set to be a separate entry in terms of Batman films, in addition to The Batman Part 2. As such, the newly announced film will see a new actor cast in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. During a presentation to members of the media announcing the slate, Gunn clarified that the film will introduce a Batman that is not portrayed by either Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman. It is not Robert Pattinson. It is not Ben Affleck. We're working with Robert on Batman 2 and dealing with that with Matt Reeves, and we're working with Ben Affleck, who really wants to be… has been a part of our architectural team trying to bring things together and he really wants to direct one of our projects and we're excited for him doing that, but this is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to ten years of his life."

Gunn went on to explain that The Brave and The Bold will take its inspiration from Grant Morrison's comic book run, presumably Batman and Robin, which ran from 2009 through 2011 and saw Dick Grayson, the original Robin, take up the cape and cowl after the Dark Knight sacrificed himself in Final Crisis and team up with the deadly new Robin — Damian —to fight crime by any means necessary.

"He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin," Gunn said. "It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Safran added, "This is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended Bat family, just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long,"

What do you think about the DC Studios slate including The Brave and The Bold? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!