The Iron Claw Star Hasn't Seen High School Musical

One of The Iron Claw's stars hasn't seen High School Musical. But, he's trying to rectify that mistake. Jeremy Allen White joined Variety's Just For Variety podcast to discuss the gap in his Letterboxd queue. The host made a joke about White being the exact age that he could have been caught up in the High School Musical hysteria. Unfortunately, he hasn't seen his co-star Zac Efron's big break. But, the actor has a plan for how he can get up to speed with the rest of the Internet. Basically, the Shameless star will only watch the three movies if the High School Musical heartthrob watches them alongside him. (That sound you're hearing is every elder millennial you know sitting up in their chair.) Check out what he had to say.

"I'm like looking around. This isn't for press," White joked. "I haven't seen those films. I have not seen them. Sorry Zac. I will! I will see those films. Only if Zac holds my hand through them. That's how we'll get it done."

When Malkin suggest filming such an event for charity, The Bear star agreed. "Yeah, Just a camera on Zac and I, fingers interlaced… What is it three films? But, wait is there a series as well? I'll only watch the ones that Zac is apart of," the actor quipped. "I'd be a part of that, raise some money."

Zac Efron Reflects on High School Musical

Efron's co-stars have been making jokes about his Disney Channel days occasionally. Stanley Simons is also in The Iron Claw, and he had some fun with the High School Musical star before a party scene got filmed. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor spoke about learning "Breaking Free" and springing it on the whole cast for a delightful prank. Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson got a kick out of it.

Simons told the host, "I think it would be a disservice to anyone from my generation if I didn't do something...I was playing music, I was fretting about this scene. And the night before, I learned the chords to 'Breaking Free' and I gave a little rendition in front of Zac."

Clarkson had to wonder if Efron felt good about his place in the franchise. Its tough to be associated with the first thing you ever did in Hollywood. The actor loves to see the support even after so many years now. "Oh, definitely, I mean… It means the world. It's so fun. The other day, in Hollywood, [when he got his star on the walk of fame] there were so many Wildcat jerseys out," Efron said. "The fans are still out there in force. It's fun though, because they used to be really young and now it's like there are 40-year-old dudes out there. So, it's awesome man. I love it."

How Good Is The Iron Claw?

(Photo: A24)

If you're looking for something with the two actors that involves less singing, The Iron Claw is in theaters now. The A24 movie is being critically celebrated all across the spectrum. ComicBook.com's review takes note of Zac Efron's performance. Could The Iron Claw be the best A24 movie? Our Liam Crowley seems to think so.

"There is an argument to be made that The Iron Claw is A24's best project. In a media age dominated by quick hits and short-term trending topics, The Iron Claw is one of those rare movies that has a tangible feeling of long-term legs that will stretch far beyond its theatrical run," his review says. "That being said, The Iron Claw is priority theater viewing, as this is a film viewers will want to experience with a full audience. It's impossible to tell which motion-pictures will stand the test of time, but The Iron Claw has all the makings of a movie that sits firmly on those "100 essential films" lists in the years to come."

Would you watch these two react to High School Musical? Let us know down in the comments!