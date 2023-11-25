MJF Shares Photos With Zac Efron on Set of The Iron Claw

AEW World Champion MJF has shared new photos of himself and Zac Efron on the set of A24's The Iron Claw. The photos also reveal a first look at a blonde Friedman who plays Lance Von Erich, the fictional Von Erich cousin. Efron plays WWE Hall of Famer "The Golden Warrior" Kevin Von Erich.

The Iron Claw follows the famous wrestling dynasty that heralded the wrestling industry in the 1960s that has suffered immeasurable loss throughout their time inside the ring and out. Often referred to as the "Von Erich curse," Kevin was the only one of his siblings that survived, living to continue the legacy of his family and tell their stories from a first hand account.

The other Von Erich siblings include Jeremy Allen White as "The Texas Tornado" Kerry Von Erich; and Harris Dickinson as "The Yellow Rose of Texas" David Von Erich. Holt McCallany plays patriarch of the Von Erich dynasty and the owner of owner of World Class Championship Wrestling, Fritz Von Erich. The Iron Claw also stars Lily James as Kevin's wife Pam, Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik and Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez.

The Iron Claw is Friedman's first feature role in a film and AEW President Tony Khan recently told Comicbook.com's Liam Crowley that he sees it as a "great opportunity" to work with The Iron Claw since they will be in Texas at the same time. In the photos, Efron and Friedman are seen shaking hands with the AEW World Championship draped around Efron's shoulder. In the other photo, Efron poses with the championship near his waist. Friedman recently announced that he received an executive producer credit on the film on X (formerly Twitter). "27 years old. Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin. Proud is an understatement," he wrote. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it's because he helped provide a lot of input into the wrestling pieces of the film.

Catch Iron Claw December 22nd. pic.twitter.com/jlyYhyTJMa — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 25, 2023

The Iron Claw debuts in theaters on December 22.