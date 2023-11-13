The Iron Claw: Zac Efron Holds Historic Wrestling Championship in New Poster

The tragic tale of the Von Erich wrestling family is coming to the big screen. Back in Summer 2022, reports surfaced that filmmaker Sean Durkin was developing a feature film biopic about the Von Erichs for A24 entitled The Iron Claw. Soon after it was announced, Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich) joined the project as the ensemble's primary lead. Supporting stars Jeremy Allen White (Kerry Von Erich) and Harris Dickinson (David Von Erich) signed on in the months that followed. Anticipation has been riding a constant upwards trajectory ever since, as The Iron Claw's official trailer received positive reactions and its world premiere left those who saw it praising the film as a best picture contender.

Zac Efron Hoists Vintage Championship in The Iron Claw Poster

(Photo: A24)

The Von Erichs will be draped in gold.

As revealed by A24's social media accounts, the latest poster for The Iron Claw features Zac Efron's Kevin Von Erich hoisting the WCWA Texas State Heavyweight Wrestling Championship with his brothers by his side (Harris Dickinson's David Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White's Kerry Von Erich).

Brotherhood is forever. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson, THE IRON CLAW opens December 22 pic.twitter.com/jV1vIfQJ8J — A24 (@A24) November 13, 2023

The WCWA Texas State Heavyweight Wrestling Championship had a lineage that lasted nearly a century. This title first arrived onto the squared circle scene back in the 1930s and went on to change hands over 300 times. Hall of Famers like Jerry Lawler, Buddy Rogers, Lou Thesz, Bruiser Brody, Jimmy Snuka, Rocky Johnson, and Peter Maivia all reigned as Texas State Heavyweight Champion at various points throughout their careers.

This championship first existed under the National Wrestling Alliance's banner, consequently being dubbed the NWA Texas State Heavyweight Wrestling Championship. The NWA was a cornucopia for wrestling territories throughout the 20th century, having working relationships with dozens of smaller promotions across the country. When World Class Championship Wrestling withdrew from the NWA and rebranded to the World Class Wrestling Association, it took the Texas State Heavyweight Championship with it. Given that Kevin Von Erich did not win this particular championship until 1988, two years after WCCW withdrew from the NWA, that would mean the version he is holding in this poster is in fact the WCWA version of the Texas State Heavyweight Championship.

"Now, after telling this story, I'm fascinated with the sport. Shoutout to all the wrestlers out there, all the warriors out there," Efron told Chris Van Vliet at the world premiere. "It is such a difficult sport. It's fun to do it for seven weeks, but all those guys out there, for years and years, I just have the utmost respect for the sport. Soon to be an even bigger fan."

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22nd.