WATCH: Zac Efron and The Iron Claw Cast React to SAG-AFTRA Deal at Film's Premiere

The SAG-AFTRA actors' strike has reportedly come to a close, with the union voting to move forward on a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The proposal will end the strike at 12:01am on Thursday, meaning that union members can now work in and promote AMPTP projects. The news is sending shockwaves through Hollywood — including among the ensemble cast of the upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. The film, which is made by the non-AMPTP studio A24, held its world premiere in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday night.

In new interviews with Deadline and Entertainment Tonight, The Iron Claw's ensemble cast learned the news of the strike's conclusion in real time. This provoked some pretty excited responses from Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickerson, which you can check out below.

(WATCH) The moment Harris Dickinson and Zac Efron found out the SAG-AFTRA strike had ended while at #TheIronClaw premiere pic.twitter.com/LqgzhLIxGu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 9, 2023

Jeremy Allen White finds out the #SAGAFTRA strike is over in the middle of #TheIronClaw premiere. pic.twitter.com/q1hDAOalPc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 9, 2023

When Is the SAG-AFTRA Strike Ending?

The SAG-AFTRA actors' strike will now come to a close at 12:01 am on Thursday, November 9th. The SAG-AFTRA strike officially began on July 14, 2023, and concerned worries about the future use of artificial intelligence, streaming residuals, and other issues for actors. According to sources cited in a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, the final meetings involved SAG-AFTRA reviewing their final proposal to send to AMPTP president Carol Lombardini, reportedly concerning a minor adjustment to the deal's artificial intelligence specifics.

"This 'groundbreaking' AI proposal that they gave us yesterday: they propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day's pay, and their company should own that scan their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want with no consent and no compensation," SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland revealed in July. "So if you think that's a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again."

What Is The Iron Claw About?

The Iron Claw tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

"It just doesn't seem like this could all happen to one family," Efron explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There's a huge element of the movie that's, of course, about wrestling and the showmanship aspect. But really, at its core, this movie's an incredible story about family, love, loss, and ultimately the triumph of a man who tries to break the cycle of this crazy curse."

