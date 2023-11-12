Chavo Guerrero Praises AEW's MJF for Role in The Iron Claw

There's already quite a bit of buzz around A24's The Iron Claw, but knowing that AEW World Champion MJF has a role can't do anything but raise that higher. MJF is indeed in the film, and we learned more about how he did in a new interview with former WWE, Impact, and AEW star Chavo Guerrero, who is now working in movies and TV as a wrestling consultant and producer. Guerrero helped train Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in their portrayals of Kevin and Kerry Von Erich, but he also got to work with MJF, who plays Lance Von Erich in the film, and he had nothing but great things to say.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Guerrero was asked where fans will be able to see MJF in the film. Guerrero said, "MJF's got a role in there. He played Lance Von Erich." Vliet said, "Not real Von Erich", and Guerrero said, "Yeah, 'the cousin'." MJF, Max, I love him. He's awesome, and he's so good at what he does."

Guerrero then praised MJF's ability to play a heel and antagonist in the ring and said he brought that to the screen as well. "He's such the antagonist and he kind of came across that way in the film too," Guerrero said.

One person looking forward to the film is Ric Flair, who recently revealed a multi-year deal with AEW. In an interview with ComicBook's Liam Crowley, Flair was asked his thoughts on the film, and the wrestling legend hopes the film reflects on how tragic it all was.

"I'm happy they're finally doing it," Flair said. "I think it's like 20 years too late because a lot of people don't, unless you understand wrestling, don't remember who the Von Erichs were. It was a tragic thing. Myself and The [Fabulous] Freebirds were there for the whole thing. I hope it comes out and reflects on just how tragic it was."

Flair was active in and around those same territories when the Von Erichs were at their peak, and Flair is also represented in the film by actor Aaron Dean Eisenberg. When Flair was asked if he ever had the chance to meet Eisenberg, Flair said, "I never did. They wanted me to fly out to Dallas, but I never had an opportunity to. I was traveling a lot at the time." You can find the official description for The Iron Claw below.

"The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22nd.