‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part’ Announces Early Preview Screenings

After a five-year long wait, we are now less than a month away from the highly-anticipated LEGO Movie sequel, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, but if you live in the right place, you have the chance to see the movie even sooner!

According to Business Wire, Warner Bros. is holding a special one-day preview screening at approximately 500 theaters in North America on Saturday, January 26 (that’s this week!).

“Be among the first to catch Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the whole Bricksburg gang in their exciting new intergalactic LEGO adventure two weeks before the film’s official February 8th theatrical release,” they exclaim.

According to the article, this sneak peak will be the end of a “weeklong celebration” dubbed “Awesome Week,” which includes “movie-themed activities and activations” intended to celebrate and honor the sequel.

Tickets for the limited preview go onsale today, Wednesday, January 23rd, and the event is geared towards “fans, families and kids of all ages.”

The LEGO Movie 2 is expected to do well at the box office, with Deadline reporting a projected $45 million- $55 million opening. While these projected numbers are high, they aren’t expected to beat out the first movie, which opened with an impressive $69 million. Overall, the first movie made $257,760,692 domestically and $469,160,692 worldwide back in 2014.

The LEGO Movie 2 will see Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett), and their friends stuck in a new problem, as the LEGO DUPLO invaders have arrived and taken over the world. The cast will also see the returns of Alison Brie as Unikitty, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, Charlie Day as Benny, and Channing Tatum as Superman. New cast members include Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem, and Tiffany Haddish as Queen Whatevra Wa-Nabi.

The movie was directed by Mike Mitchell and produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who co-wrote the film with multiple people, including Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the showrunner for Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. Lord and Miller are also currently riding high from the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which Lord co-wrote and they both co-produced.

A new song for The LEGO Movie 2 titled “Catchy Song” was also recently released, and it’s already stuck in our heads. Other LEGO Movie news has been popping up as we get closer to the movie, including the news that it will feature a cameo from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will debut in theatres everywhere on February 8.