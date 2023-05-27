The Little Mermaid Stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The Little Mermaid hit theaters this weekend, and it's gotten a much better response than some of the other Disney live-action remakes. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 67% critics score after 273 reviews, and a very impressive 95% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the new movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "Disney's most radiant and romantic live-action retelling in years." The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and both actors have been praised for how they've brought the beloved animated characters to life. In honor of the movie's release, both Bailey and Hauer-King took to Instagram this weekend to share some fun behind-the-scenes photos from the movie's production.

"Can't believe it today is the day!! The Little Mermaid is out everywhere in theaters now 🧜🏽‍♀️💕this was my first time ever doing a film like this, and words can't describe how immensely grateful I am to have had this experience with such a beautiful group of people ...please go watch and enjoy with your loved ones!! 💗more bts pics soon come," Bailey wrote. You can view her pictures below:

"The Little Mermaid is out.... 🧜🏾‍♀️🌊🦀 hundreds (thousands?) of incredible people worked on this film, throughout the height of covid. Very proud of them all and what they achieved. Some BTS content, probably more to come 🐚," Hauer-King shared. You can view his post below:

Rob Marshall Talks Working With Halle Bailey:

"Well, you know, she was like a sponge," director Rob Marshall shared in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I mean, you know, she'd never done this before. And she shared with me later, which I wasn't aware of, that she was so scared every day. But I never felt that from her. She seemed as cool as a cucumber, but she was soaking everything in and everything that I would say or [producer[ John DeLuca would say. She absorbed so quickly and would just do it, but she did it with taste."

He continued, "You know, that was that's what's interesting. She understood camera and film immediately, and I thought that was sort of natural. You could see she's natural on camera, truthful. But there's something, you know, they say the camera loves you or, you know... the camera loves Halle. They it's just there's something about her. And so I was so excited to actually watch her grow into a film star as we were working. It was really exciting."

The Little Mermaid is now playing exclusively in theaters.