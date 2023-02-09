The Lord of the Rings, RoboCop Games to Be Shown Off at New Nacon Event

Fans of RoboCop and The Lord of the Rings have a date in March to look forward to now with games from both of those series set to be shown off during the next Nacon Connect event. Nacon, the publisher that owns the rights to the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and RoboCop: Rogue City, announced a Nacon Connect event for March 9th, an event which will be the second of its kind following last year's event that brought us our first look at RoboCop: Rogue City gameplay.

The next Nacon Connect event was announced on social media, and while Nacon didn't offer much in the way of specifics as to what parts of the games it'll show off, the publisher did at least reference four games that'll be there. Those include the RoboCop game as well as the Gollum-focused Lord of the Rings spin-off. Two other games the publisher handles, Ad Infinitum and Ravenswatch, will also be there.

The event will get underway on March 9th at 7 p.m. CET (10 a.m. PT for those not in Europe). While we may se other games there given that the slate for the event broadly teased "some of our upcoming 2023 games," we can count on those four being there at a minimum.

Nacon's RoboCop game was announced last year and is indeed slated for a 2023 release, though no specific date has been announced at this time. That'll hopefully change at this next event. It was also confirmed last year that actor Peter Weller would be reprising his role in the RoboCop game.

As for the Gollum game, that one has been a long time coming now. It's been delayed more than once, and it's most recent delay was one announced in 2022 which put the game on hold indefinitely. It got a release window earlier this year with it now scheduled to be out at some point in the first half of Nacon's 2023-2024 fiscal year. Given that it's under the event's umbrella of "upcoming 2023 games," one would hope that it will indeed release this year.

