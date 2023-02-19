Actual Royalty Visits The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Set

The set of Prime Video's The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power reportedly had a visit from actual, real-life royalty. According to The Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were given an exclusive, late-night tour of the studios in Buttersteep Rise, Ascot where they also met the series' cast. The youngest son, Prince Louis, reportedly stayed at home due to the lateness of the tour.

According to the report, the family was staying at nearby Windsor and arrived with security. Prince William has previously been revealed to be a big fan of JRR Tolkien's work. Production is currently underway on the second season of the prequel series.

"William is a huge fan of the films, so he jumped at the chance [to visit the studios,]" a source said. "They were introduced to the major cast members and were shown around the set. It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out."

What to expect in the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

It was previously announced that there would be several new cast members in the second season of the series, including Gabriel Akusudike, Yasen "Zates" Atour, Ben Daniels, Sam Hazeldine, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, Nicholas Woodeson, Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper.

"Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien's magnificent Middle-earth. To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our 'fellowship' and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in Season 2," Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television, Amazon Studios shared in a statement.

What is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power about?

The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

