The Lord of the Rings Magic: The Gathering Set Release Date and Details Revealed

Wizards of the Coast has released new details for its upcoming Universes Beyond set based on the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, including the release date. Or rather, release dates. The new set has two different launch dates, the first in June and the second in time for the holidays in November. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set will be legal in the modern format and sold in Draft, Set, Collector, and Jumpstart Boosters. It'll also have four Commander decks, a Starter Kit, a Bundle, a Gift Bundle, Scene Boxes, and Secret Lair drops.

Wizards of the Coast also confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena in full. The entire set will be legal in Alchemy and Historic formats with a preorder, Mastery Pass, and cosmetics. Here are the key dates leading to the set's releases:

First Look: March 14

Debut: May 30

Prerelease: June 16

MTG Arena Release: June 20

Tabletop Release: June 23

Holiday Release (more details to come): November 3

Listed below are details and the first look at Wizards of the Coast's The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth releases coming in June.