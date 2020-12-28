Channing Tatum up To Star in The Lost City of D With Sandra Bullock

✖

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock have both had illustrious careers in Hollywood -- and it looks like they could both be joining forces on an upcoming blockbuster. According to a new report from Variety, Tatum is currently in final negotiations to star alongside Bullock in The Lost City of D, an upcoming film from Paramount Pictures. The film will star Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist and Tatum as her latest novel's cover model, as they are forced into an action-adventure story.

Bullock will star as a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model, until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger — and more romantic — than any of her paperback fictions.

The Lost City of D will be directed by Aaron and Adam Knee, who are known for their work on The Last Romantic and the upcoming Masters of the Universe film. It is based on an idea from Seth Gordon, with a script from Cruella and How to Be Single's Dana Fox. Bullock and Gordon are set to produce, as well as Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions.

This is just the latest project that Tatum has in the pipeline, including Walt Disney's Bob the Musical, a remake of Splash, a Universal Monsters movie with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and an adaptation of The Maxx. Of course, there was also the long-planned (and seemingly-dead at Walt Disney Studios) Gambit movie, which would have seen Tatum portraying the fan-favorite mutant character.

"There wasn't a comic store, but the cartoon was on TV and he was this cool Cajun guy," Tatum said of the character in a 2017 interview. "And he was the easiest person to play as a kid because you could just unscrew the broom handle, get a pack of cards and wrap a bandana around your head. We had a lot of fun throwing cards and trying to take our friends' eyes out across the living room.

"He is just cool, man. He is one of the few superheroes that has an actual culture to him. He doesn't talk like a vanilla American. He is from a specific geo-location, New Orleans, which is a really specific thing."

