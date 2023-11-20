Daredevil's Most Controversial Costume Returns in New Marvel Preview

One of Daredevil's most divisive costumes will soon be back in print. This coming Wednesday, Marvel is releasing the debut issue of Daredevil: Black Armor, a mini-series set during a time period in which the Man Without Fear donned a black and scarlet suit with armor enhancements throughout.

"If someone told me earlier that I'd have another chance to put on Daredevil's horns (let alone horns attached to a suit of black armor) I'd have thought they'd taken one too many whacks to the head with a billy club. But apparently my passport to Hell's Kitchen still works just fine!" writer DG Chichester previously Marvel.com. "It's an unexpected (but welcome!) thrill to visit Matt Murdock's neighborhood again, and to work with Marvel on going back in time to discover a new adventure for the man without fear.

The book's full synopsis, in addition to a preview of the book's first four pages, is below.

"BACK IN BLACK! D.G. Chichester returns to Hell's Kitchen to spin an all-new DAREDEVIL story set during his landmark run with the character! Joined now by rising star Netho Diaz with covers by industry legend Mark Bagley, this is one DAREDEVIL series you can't afford to miss!"

Written by: D. G. Chichester

Art by: Netho Diaz, J. P. Mayer, Andrew Dalhouse

Cover by: Mark Bagley, Edgar Delgado

Page Count: 40 Pages

Release Date: November 22, 2023