Marvel's Future Moon Knight and Power Man Collide on Timeless #1 Cover

A cover for Marvel's 2023 edition of the end-of-the-year Timeless one-shot features a showdown between future versions of Moon Knight and Power Man. Timeless is the special year-ending one-shot that sets the stage for upcoming stories in the Marvel Universe. Kang the Conqueror was heavily featured in previous iterations, but the 2023 comic will put the focus on the last living Marvel superhero, Power Man. This mysterious hero will be tasked with stopping an ancient evil that's ascended to power, the Immortal Moon Knight. A look at Inhyuk Lee's cover of Timeless #1 shows Power Man and Moon Knight coming to blows.

Another interesting aspect of Timeless is it will preview shocking glimpses into the next year of Marvel storytelling, including the moments that kick off the inevitable chain of events that led to the end of the age of heroes. The future versions of Moon Knight and Power Man are a mix of different Marvel entities: the Immortal Moon Knight is a nightmare borne of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon, while Power Man wields the unstable powers of the Sentry, Hulk, and Iron Fist.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's 2022 Timeless leads to Avengers relaunch

Following the events of 2022's Timeless #1 by writer Jed MacKay and artists Salvador Larroca, Patch Zircher, and Greg Land, Marvel relaunched The Avengers with MacKay under the helm. It follows Kang the Conqueror chasing a missing moment in time and being confronted by new characters like Myrrdin and his Twilight Court. He warns the Avengers about upcoming threats called Tribulation Events.

Captain Marvel is leading this iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with the rest of the roster comprised of Iron Man, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Thor, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, and Vision. The Avengers also added a new teammate when they defeated the Ashen Combine, the first of the Tribulation Events. Their floating fortress, the Impossible City, decided to join up with the Avengers after they freed it from the Ashen Combine.

The description of Timeless #1 by writer Jed MacKay and artist Juann Cabal reads, "All of time and space is threatened by the rise of an ancient evil. The Immortal Moon Knight – a nightmare borne of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: Power Man, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk, and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved?"