The Marvels Star Brie Larson Celebrates Disney+ Release With BTS Post

Now that The Marvels is streaming on Disney+, the actors involved in the show have been given the ability to take fans on a journey behind the filming of the movie. Tuesday, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson took to social media to share some of the snapshots she's holding back. Not only is Larson in the pictures on the set of her Captain Marvel follow-up, but Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani has a presence as well.

"ICYMI, The Marvels is now on Disney+," Larson said on Instagram alongside a series of pictures, which you can see below.

Are we getting Captain Marvel 3?

Though it once appeared a Captain Marvel franchise was a guarantee given the stellar box office performance of the property's first film, The Marvels earned the MCU's smallest box office haul. When asked about her MCU future earlier this month, Larson bluntly said she didn't "have anything to say about that."

There's also been speculation Ms. Marvel could end up receiving a second season given the character's popularity, but Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed anything on that front either.

"No, we're waiting for The Marvels, so that will decide what the next step will be," Ms. Marvel helmer Adil El Arbi said on an episode of The Discourse podcast last year. "So we're very much looking forward to that. I can't wait to see it, man. It's great to see the trailers and to see the whole family back there and Iman Vellani doing great work, so looking forward to that."

What is The Marvels about?

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

The Marvels and Captain Marvel are both now streaming on Disney+.

Where do you want to see Carol Danvers pop up next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!