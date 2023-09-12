Ms. Marvel Directors Address Season 2 Future and The Marvels

Everyone hoping to hear some news about a potential second season of Ms. Marvel will unfortunately need to wait a little longer. There hasn't been anything announced regarding a follow-up season to the acclaimed Disney+ series, which introduced Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there is a reason for that. Kamala is set to play one of the leading roles in The Marvels, which hits theaters later this year.

According to Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, updates on Ms. Marvel Season 2 have been put on hold because her story is a major part of The Marvels. The film will let fans know what's next for the character, so nothing regarding her future (on TV or the big screen) can be revealed until we've had the chance to see how The Marvels plays out.

"No, we're waiting for The Marvels, so that will decide what the next step will be," El Arbi said on a recent episode of The Discourse podcast. "So we're very much looking forward to that. I can't wait to see it, man. It's great to see the trailers and to see the whole family back there and Iman Vellani doing great work, so looking forward to that."

Kamala and Carol's Sister Dynamic

The Marvels will see Kamala Khan join forces with her hero, Carol Danvers, as well as the newly super-powered Monica Rambeau. According to director Nia DaCosta, there is a family dynamic to the trio, especially when it comes to Kamala and Carol.

"I thought it would be cool to map an estranged family history and sister story onto them," DaCosta told Empire Magazine. "Carol's the oldest, the prodigal, then there's the middle sister Monica, who Carol knew as a kid and promised she'd come back [to] but then never did."

"Kamala is the youngest, who hasn't had the experience of living with this older sister but idolises her," she added. "Carol's a bit jaded at the beginning of the film [but] Kamala reminds her how amazing she is."

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.