Anthony Mackie's New Captain America 4 Costume Possibly Revealed

DisTrackers, a social media account that follows Disney, Funko, and other big entertainment news, has what appears to be a first look at Anthony Mackie's new Captain America costume for Captain America: Brave New World. The film, which also stars Harrison Ford in a key role, was pushed to 2025 amid a broader release shuffle for Disney and Marvel. After wrapping principal photography ahead of the strike last year, Brave New World is back for additional photography, with new material written by Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton.

Mackie's new look appears on a promotional card for the Marvel Collector Corps, a monthly collector's box you can subscribe to on Amazon. The card teases that the next themed box for the box will center on Brave New World, which likely means that in February, we'll see plenty more interesting previews.

You can see it below.

"Harrison was the f–ing man, dude. It's funny, he shows up and everybody is kind of, you know, you don't know what to do with Harrison Ford. Like, 'Somebody get Harrison water,' but he wasn't that at all," Mackie said of working with Ford. "I was surprised how light-hearted and easy he was, how excited he was to be a part of it. For him to be in this profession for so many years and to see him at 80 excited to be a part of this universe was really dope and it put things in perspective how lucky we are, how lucky I am to be a part of it and bring these characters to life. So we had a good time."

Captain America: Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suiting up and leading his own movie, having inherited the shield and title of Captain America after Avengers: Endgame and in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Joining him in the upcoming film will be Danny Ramirez, reprising his role as Joaquin Torres AKA the new Falcon in addition to Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise his role as Samuel Sterns AKA The Leader from The Incredible Hulk along with Liv Tyler as Betsy Ross. Nelson and Tyler haven't appeared in a Marvel Studios feature film since the 2008 movie.

Captain America: Brave New World is set for release on February 14, 2025.