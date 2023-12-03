The Marvels Concept Artist Says Original Captain Marvel Designs Were "Militaristic"

Andy Park is Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development and has served as a concept illustrator for the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His list of credits includes The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, and more. Park often takes to social media to show off some cool concept art from the Marvel projects he works on. Recently, he shared a look at the big cameo that appeared in the mid-credits scene for The Marvels. This week, Park shared some concept art of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and revealed that the character was originally going to look more "militaristic."

"Here's the approved concept/costume design for CAPTAIN MARVEL I got to do for THE MARVELS! I initially did versions that were still quite the more militaristic armored look from her previous looks. This was a shift in direction to relax her look all while still maintaining the icon. And the sash was always a back & forth talking point. So the the 3rd image is the approved approved one," Park shared. You can check out the art below:

What Are Critics and Audiences Saying About The Marvels?

Reviews for The Marvels have been fairly positive despite the movie's low earnings at the box office. At the time of this writing, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 62% critics score and 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5. You can read part of her thoughts below:

"Like Carol Danvers herself, and hopefully like many of the movie's viewers, The Marvels seems to understand on an unspoken level that it doesn't have to carry the weight of the world alone. It doesn't have to redefine the entire genre, or represent all of womanhood in less than two hours, or be a perfect segue into the next male-dominated event movie. The movie can just be, in all of the high-octane, silly, sweet, and imperfect glory that that entails. The fact that we've reached that point – and that the MCU still has the ability to effectively tell such a story – is a marvel in and of itself."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.