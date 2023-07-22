The Marvels Comic-Con Exclusive Poster Revealed

It's been a busy week for The Marvels, which released a brand-new trailer and an awesome new poster just a few days ago. The new trailer included plenty of new footage and the poster got a welcome reception, but Marvel had another surprise in store for fans at San Diego Comic-Con. Today Marvel revealed an exclusive San Diego Comic-Con poster for The Marvels, and as you can see in the image below, it is stunning. The poster was illustrated by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park and features Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon all in their new costumes. You can find the new poster below.

This poster gives us one of our best looks at all three new costumes, though it's also effective in how it showcases each character's abilities. We see several platforms created by Ms. Marvel, and Photon's electromagnetic energy abilities can be seen in how her arms and legs are essentially pure energy in the poster. Captain Marvel is also fully powered up, with her photon blasts charged and a Binary-style aura surrounding her.

THE MARVELS exclusive San Diego Comic Con poster I got to illustrate for @marvelstudios I had a blast leading the Visual Development team on this film! #themarvels #captainmarvel #monicarambeau #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/MXU0QlgD5n — Andy Park (@andyparkart) July 22, 2023

The trailer can't help but convey a sense of fun amidst all the chaos, and the cast seems to have had an equally fun time on the set. Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani praised director Nia DaCosta and Executive Producer Mary Livanos "Even if you work with her once, you do feel like, 'Oh, we're the best of buds,'" Parris said of DaCosta. "I love how smart she is. I love how strong her point of view is. And I love that she has a very fresh take on material."

"She has a really calm vibe, too," Vellani said. "These movies are not easy to make at all. There's like a million, bajillion little moving pieces. She and Mary [Livanos] did such a great job to keep morale high. Even if there were days where they wanted to rip people's heads off, they would never show it and never put their stress on anyone else."

As for DaCosta, her biggest challenge was finding a balance between changes for the movies and the comics. "The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta said. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Photon), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. You can find the official synopsis for The Marvels below.

"Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau."

The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10th.

