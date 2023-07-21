The Marvels Reveals New Look at Baby Flerkens

The Marvels just debuted a brand new trailer, and while it shares some footage from the first teaser trailer, there are still plenty of new things to see. That includes the adorable assembly of baby Flerkens that pops up at the 1:43 mark. While we saw a glimpse of them in the original trailer, we get to see them more up-close here, including a rather precious one who is grey and white. At this particular point in the trailer, all of the Flerkens are floating inside of a ship, and Goose doesn't seem to be with them. You can find the image of them below.

Now, we don't see them act like Flerkens in the footage, but the assumption would be that they are in fact Flerkens, as there are plenty at one point in the comics. Perhaps we'll get to see them really go all out later in the film, though Goose does get a chance to shine further in the trailer.

(Photo: Marvel)

Executive producer Mary Livanos recently teased some fun surprises for Goose in a new interview with EW, but she also said having the kittens on the set was one of the highlights of filming for the crew. Livanos said "Goose is her own person. She is full of surprises, and she certainly has a lot in store over the course of this story."

Livanos compared having the kittens on set to Christmas. Plus, with several being part of the group, everyone quickly found a favorite. "The crew was delighted whenever the kittens were around," Livanos said. "It was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes. Everyone had their own favorite."

Unfortunately, Larson is allergic to cats, which meant any scenes that involved Goose in close proximity to Carol were purely CGI, and that is once again the case in the sequel. "I'm still allergic. I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat."

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Photon), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-Joon. You can find the official synopsis for The Marvels below.

"Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau."

The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10th.

Are you excited for The Marvels?