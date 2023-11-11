Watch: Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Surprises Fans With Appearance at The Marvels Screening

Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani surprised a bunch of fans at a The Marvels screening to kick off the weekend. Down below, the official Ms. Marvel Twitter account posted a video of Vellani coming out from behind the curtain at the El Capitan theater in Hollywood. Being an opening night screening, the place was in an uproar when one of the stars of the film casually strolled out to greet the crowd. However, the MCU fan-favorite was not alone as director Nia DaCosta was also on stage during the final moments of the movie. For most of this summer, it looked like the three main stars wouldn't get a chance to promote The Marvels.

Iman Vellani isn't the only one out there hitting the pavement to promote the project either. Brie Larson popped-up in one of the theaters in New York City to surprise fans this weekend too. (No word on if they've figured out how to switch places instantaneously.) Still, with these two appearances, and Brie Larson's appearance on Jimmy Fallon yesterday, Marvel is trying to get its stars out to help people know more about the movie. Tom Hiddleston also hit the late-night circuit to talk about the Loki Season 2 finale. It's been a wild week for a Marvel fan as two different projects debuted on the same day.

Iman Vellani Shines In The Marvels

(Photo: Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Fans have really taken a liking to Iman Vellani's stint as Ms. Marvel in The Marvels. Clearly the cast and crew loved working on this film too. ComicBook.com spoke to Mary Livanos about Iman Vellani's impact during the film and her extensive Marvel Comics knowledge. As fans have heard stories from everyone at Marvel Studios about he infamous notebook, she's become regarded as a bit of an authority for what goes on in these movies. That real-life love for Marvel comes through in Ms. Marvel's performance but also in meetings with the creative team.

"She's huge. She's incredible and, in many ways, the lens in which us, the audience, experiences the events of this film. We're most like Kamala in this experience," Livanos explained to ComicBook.com "Carol is this cosmic Avenger who we can only theorize what she is up to. Monica, of course, is a highly accomplished scientist, researcher, and astronaut. Kamala's really our way in, and she represents so much of the heart of this trio. Working with Iman was awesome. She has every fact that the Marvel Universe has to offer at her fingertips at all times. She schools us all on a daily basis and it's just really great to see her shine in this film."

Thinking About Seeing The Marvels?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

