The Marvels Gets Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Marvels is now Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Yesterday, the MCU's big team-up movie debuted on the review aggregator to mixed reviews. However, today is a brighter story for The Marvels as it sits at a 62% on the Tomatometer. Critics have had a variety of reactions to Brie Larson's return to the character. Some commenters have praised the fun tone and dynamite performance of Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. Others are looking for something more weighty from Marvel Studios. Of course, it will be interesting to see what audiences think when they get to see the film for themselves.

Marvel Studios put on the full-court press for The Marvels this week with an action-packed final trailer that leans heavily on the Avengers. If that weren't enough, they teased a big cameo in The Marvels that raised some eyebrows online. Murmurs about post-credits scenes and mutant speculation have only been egged-on by the film's other trailers. Clearly, the studio is pulling out all the stops to get people into the theater. One thing that probably would have helped immensely was the SAG-AFTRA strike resolving sooner than last night. It's going to be a wild weekend at the movies.

How Good Is The Marvels?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

ComicBook.com reviewed The Marvels this week and generally enjoyed the film. Our review praises the lighthearted tone and willingness to take some chances within the superhero genre. As Marvel Studios goes deeper into The Multiverse Saga, finding personal stories that still center on the heroes in the conflict is going to be key. At its core, The Marvels is really a story about Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel.

"The Marvel Studios sequel has emerged out of the billion-dollar-grossing shadow of the first Captain Marvel, into an avalanche of speculation and worry about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future," we wrote. "In the eyes of some, The Marvels could either be the franchise's nail in the coffin, illustrating that the saga has lost its way as it has gotten bigger and more diverse, or its impossibly pressured savior, thanklessly holding the door open for the next highly anticipated Avengers sequel."

"At the end of the day, the film is so focused on entertaining its audience that it becomes neither of those extremes — and it is much better off because of it," we added. "The Marvels is an exemplary example that Marvel's blockbuster superhero formula is absolutely still worthwhile, if it is injected with this much heart, brevity, and trust in its audience."

Still Wondering About The Marvels?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Here's a description: "In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris )."

"Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik."

