Marvel Confirms Echo Follow-Up

Marvel's Echo is just days from release, and Marvel Studios has already confirmed a follow-up for the show. Though the five-episode series has yet to be renewed for a second season, it will be receiving a documentary looking at the behind-the-scenes making of the show.

In a recent listing of new Disney+ additions for the month of January, it was revealed Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Echo will hit the streamer on January 31st. That will give fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a full three weeks to watch the five episodes of the series before seeing the in-depth documentary made in support of the show.

"Because we're dealing with a story that is more street-level, it is a little more grounded and a little more visceral. We're leaning into the TV-MA aspect of it," Echo director Sydney Freeland previously said of the show. "One of the big things when I first came on was talking to Marvel and saying, 'Well, she's a villain in Hawkeye, and to me that's the most interesting thing about her.' And their response was, 'Let's lean into that, let's explore that.'"

"As we progressed through the production, I had the chance to say, 'Okay so what if this guy gets his head smashed onto the table, and actually loses a couple of teeth?,'" Freeland would add. "That's the character and that's the world: She's a criminal and she's a villain, she's killing people. And the response was, 'Yeah, let's try it!'"

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.