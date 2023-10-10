The Marvels Gets New ScreenX Poster (Exclusive)

The Marvels is on the horizon, and it is promising to deliver some epic moments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that tickets for the upcoming Marvel Studios film are on sale, anticipation from fans is surely growing, as they wait to see how the narrative threads from Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion are continued — and a new poster is here to keep the hype going. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first look at the ScreenX poster for The Marvels, which highlights Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

On November 10th, fans can join Captain Marvel and a new team of heroes on an interstellar journey that comes alive with immersive, story-enhancing 270-degree panoramic ScreenX imagery.

(Photo: ScreenX / Marvel Studios)

How Long Is The Marvels' Runtime?

Late last month, it was confirmed that The Marvels will have the shortest runtime yet in the MCU, with the film clocking in at 1 hour and 45 minutes. For frame of reference, the title of shortest film in the franchise was previously held by both Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk, with a total of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Even then, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has hinted that the film will deliver on a lot of elements.

"The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it's really wacky, and silly," DaCosta explained in a recent interview. "The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson.

Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

What do you think of the new ScreenX poster for The Marvels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.