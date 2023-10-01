Marvel Fans and More Celebrate Brie Larson's Birthday
Brie Larson turned 34 on October 1st.
Happy Birthday, Brie Larson! The Academy Award-winning actor known best for playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 34 on October 1st. Larson's birthday is here just in time for The Marvels, which is hitting theaters in November. The upcoming MCU project will see Larson's Captain Marvel teaming up with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau from WandaVision. Today, many of Larson's fans have taken to social media to celebrate her birthday and reflect on some of her biggest roles. Larson also took to Twitter to thank fans for the well wishes.
"Going to be as offline as possible today, but feeling extra grateful. Thank you for your birthday wishes. As always, hope you feel happy and safe in your body," Larson shared along with a childhood photo. You can check out the post below:
Going to be as offline as possible today, but feeling extra grateful. Thank you for your birthday wishes. As always, hope you feel happy and safe in your body. pic.twitter.com/UxI7FNzVo7— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 1, 2023
From her award-winning performance in The Room to her upcoming return as Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, there's more to Larson than just Carol Danvers (although, we can't deny that's our favorite role here at ComicBook.com). You can check out some posts from fans below...
Love From Marvel
Happy birthday to Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson!
See her go higher, further, faster in Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels, in cinemas November 10. pic.twitter.com/CO4Z4jjyNb— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) October 1, 2023
Carol Forever
Happy birthday to our mighty Captain Marvel, Brie Larson! 🎉♥️ pic.twitter.com/J84GmCiGT4— Context Captain Marvel (@contextdanvers) October 1, 2023
A Much Deserved Oscar
Happy 34th birthday to Academy Award winner Brie Larson! pic.twitter.com/5FS1Jqqani— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 1, 2023
We Love a Fan Cam
happy birthday to brie larson, my yellow person <3pic.twitter.com/UbtAQ0mubj— or (@danvrsgf) October 1, 2023
Can't Forget About Scott Pilgrim...
Happy birthday to Envy Adams herself, Brie Larson 🎂 #ScottPilgrim #BrieLarson pic.twitter.com/L2bv8jvtEr— 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) October 1, 2023
...Or Fast X...
Brie Larson as Tess in Fast X (2023) ✨️ pic.twitter.com/6bu3t67cIg— Captain Larson ✨️ THE MARVELS ERA 🇨🇱 (@marvelarson_vs) September 24, 2023
...Or Community!
Hello during a random dessert to Community's Rachel, @brielarson! pic.twitter.com/4tfKSDDeNa— Communies (@communiess) October 1, 2023
The Math Is Mathing
happy birthday to brie larson, a member of the umbrella academy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vNvnW7f2wQ— or (@danvrsgf) October 1, 2023
A Holiday
happy national brie larson daypic.twitter.com/CUyhxlqrBU— or (@danvrsgf) October 1, 2023
Bonus Throwback
Brie Larson en 13 going on 30 pic.twitter.com/G2AKOgVIXt— Brenda Forever (@brendatuitea) October 1, 2023
November Can't Come Fast Enough
Happy birthday to our Captain Marvel, Brie Larson!
See her return as Carol Danvers in #TheMarvels on November 10th pic.twitter.com/AEk4GPQFuz— The Marvels Updates (@marvelsupdates) October 1, 2023
What's Your Favorite Brie Larson Role?
Happy birthday to Brie Larson! pic.twitter.com/fnHxawbHDz— Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) October 1, 2023
Tell us your favorite Brie Larson role in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates about The Marvels, which lands in theaters on November 10th.prev