Marvel Fans and More Celebrate Brie Larson's Birthday

Happy Birthday, Brie Larson! The Academy Award-winning actor known best for playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 34 on October 1st. Larson's birthday is here just in time for The Marvels, which is hitting theaters in November. The upcoming MCU project will see Larson's Captain Marvel teaming up with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau from WandaVision. Today, many of Larson's fans have taken to social media to celebrate her birthday and reflect on some of her biggest roles. Larson also took to Twitter to thank fans for the well wishes.

"Going to be as offline as possible today, but feeling extra grateful. Thank you for your birthday wishes. As always, hope you feel happy and safe in your body," Larson shared along with a childhood photo. You can check out the post below:

Going to be as offline as possible today, but feeling extra grateful. Thank you for your birthday wishes. As always, hope you feel happy and safe in your body. pic.twitter.com/UxI7FNzVo7 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 1, 2023

From her award-winning performance in The Room to her upcoming return as Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, there's more to Larson than just Carol Danvers (although, we can't deny that's our favorite role here at ComicBook.com). You can check out some posts from fans below...