The Marvels Secures a Release in China

The Marvels is getting a China release at the same time as North America. Captain Marvel's big sequel will hit theaters on November 10, as Marvel Studios hopes to fly further and faster with Brie Larson's return to the MCU. Deadline reports that The Marvels will be the first big studio film to premiere in China since Oppenheimer. To add to the intrigue, Marvel Studios is also trying to ramp-up promotions for the film during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Golden Week celebrations in the country. That marketing blitz is targeted to spread the word among movie-goers more than a month away from the premiere date.

As China prepare for that celebration, observers now wonder how this will all impact The Marvels at the box office. Cinematic returns from North American projects have been softer in that market since the pandemic began. China unofficially banned Marvel movies for about three years. Over that time, the company began to push domestic films heavily instead of western productions. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 managed a respectable $87 million earlier this year. It will be curious to see if The Marvels comes in closer to that Marvel sequel or a more moderate return like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($39 million).

IMAX Brings Optimism For The Marvels

(Photo: Marvel)

This is the second break that The Marvels has gotten before its release. Recently IMAX announced that Nia DaCosta's film would be getting that prime spot in IMAX theaters because Dune 2 moved its release date. Warner Bros. saw the situation with the SAG-AFTRA strike and decided to move the anticipated sequel to 2024. With the runway clear, Marvel Studios stepped right into the void. Now, the movie still has to be a crowd-pleaser. But, the route to an impressive opening weekend and box office run is improved by having those IMAX screens available across the country instead of sharing theaters with Dune 2.

In fact, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond talked about The Marvels stepping into that slot during a recent earnings call. The executive claimed that having a Marvel Studios movie waiting in the wings left them with a simple solution to the Dune 2 delay. "There's another great movie coming out around that time, which is The Marvels from Marvel, and we can't play it because we are committed to Dune," Gelfond told investors. "So, if Dune moves, we'll just go over to The Marvels, and having a Marvel movie as a backup is not the worst position to be in the world."

What's Coming In Captain Marvel's Next Movie?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

