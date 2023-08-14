The Marvels Director Criticizes Doctor Strange 2 For Deviating From Marvel Comics Canon





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced the idea of incursions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a plot device where one universe begins crashing in with another. It's something at the root of Marvel's latest Secret Wars event, and it's something that's not a favorite of one Nia DaCosta. In one new magazine interview, The Marvels helmer said the explanation of incursions in the Doctor Strange sequel was something she wasn't a fan of.

Speaking with Total Film magazine, DaCosta said Multiverse of Madness' incursions explainer by John Krasinski's Reed Richards was "very stressful" to her. In the MCU, Richards explains that incursions happen when someone travels the multiverse and makes too many changes. In the source material, incursions happened after the death of each universe's Molecule Man, a villain the traditionally finds himself opposite Marvel's first family.

According to The Marvels producer Mary Livanos, the film sets of ample opportunities for the larger MCU, including a tie-in to the aforementioned Secret Wars.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," Livanos said in the same magazine interview. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.

The Marvels is due out in theaters on November 10th while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+. Are you excited about seeing a new clip from The Marvels? Let us know in the comments down below!