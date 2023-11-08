The Marvels Debuts on Rotten Tomatoes to Mixed Reviews

With critics getting to screen The Marvels last night, Rotten Tomatoes has released the first batch of reviews for the Marvel movie. The sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel is a team-up film between Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. The hype machine went into overdrive, with Marvel Studios releasing The Marvels' final trailer during halftime of the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Charges and the New York Jets. That's a pretty narrow timeframe between a final trailer and the movie's release date, which could be a sign of The Marvels not tracking as well as Marvel Studios would hope for one of its blockbuster movies.

So far, reviewers seem to be mixed on The Marvels. With 69 reviews, The Marvels is sitting at 54% on the Tomatometer. The opening box office projections for The Marvels have the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel tracking lower than Black Widow and Eternals, though both films were released during the height of the pandemic. Black Widow even got a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+, marking the first time an MCU movie was immediately available on the streamer.

The rating for The Marvels could shift once audiences get a chance to see it for themselves when it opens on November 10th. ComicBook.com's review of The Marvels was more on the positive side, giving it 4 out of 5 stars: "The Marvels just might be the best big-screen character study the MCU has had in a while, as its ensemble cast brilliantly carries things," the review reads. You can continue reading to see some of The Marvels Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.