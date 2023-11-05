The Marvels TV Spot Reveals First Look at Comics Accurate SPOILER

The Marvels is finally hitting theaters next week, and it will feature the long-awaited team-up between Brie Larson's Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau from WandaVision. When Carol Danvers was first introduced on the big screen in Captain Marvel, she was seen interacting with the Supreme Intelligence, an artificial intelligence that rules the Kree. In the film, the being takes on the form of the person the seer most respects. In the case of Carol, it was Mar-Vell, the character played by Annette Benning. Based on a new TV spot for The Marvels, it looks like Carol might be coming face-to-face with the character in its original form.

The Supreme Intelligence AKA The Supremor made its first appearance in Fantastic Four #65 in 1967. The character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The Supreme Intelligence's purpose is to further the development of the Kree no matter the cost, which means it's definitely considered a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Below, you can view a side-by-side of the Supreme Intelligence seen in the new The Marvels TV spot versus the Supreme Intelligence in the comics.

(Photo: Marvel)

Pretty similar! You can watch the TV spot featuring the Supreme Intelligence below:

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.