The Matrix Resurrections Footage Description from CinemaCon

✖

Warner Bros. made a splash at their CinemaCon almost immediately, showing off a behind-the-scenes reel for The Batman but also confirming new details about the new movie in The Matrix franchise. The title for the film was officially revealed as The Matrix Resurrections and with it came the first official footage from the new movie. The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch revealed some of the details, tweeting that in the movie Keanu Reeves' Thomas Anderson is now in therapy and has seemingly forgotten about The Matrix and later runs into Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity at a coffee shop but neither recognizes the other.

Couch went on to reveal a major connection to the franchise also existing in Anderson's daily life as his doctor has prescribed him "two blue pills a day," a throwback to the "blue pill" that Morpheus originally offered him and which would have kept him sedated inside the Matrix. Another reference is made in that Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” plays over some of the footage, calling back to the "White Rabbit" character used to lure Neo out of the Matrix in the first movie. In the footage Neo apparently runs into a "dressed like Morpheus" who naturally gives him a red pill with io9/Gizmodo's Germain Lussier confirming that this character is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (whether he is in fact Morpheus is not clear).

He goes on to reveal other characters that appear including that Neil Patrick Harris plays the role of Anderson's psychiatrist.

Neo Takes two blue pills a day, prescribed by his doctor Finally he meets a man dressed like Morpheus, who offers him a red pill. Neo seems to have a few new powers from the last time (controls a missile through telekanesis) https://t.co/eFd05K45nf — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) August 25, 2021

Naturally many action shots are shown as well with instances of Neo fighting the Morpheus-like character and even making a missile change direction mid-air, an upgraded super power than what he had in the original films.

The footage reportedly concluded with him sitting "in an office with a man in a business suit played by Jonathan Groff," where the later says to him: “You’re going back to where it all started. Back to the Matrix.” We can only assume this is the next generation of agents.

As fans of The Matrix franchise will recall, the version of the we saw unfold in the original trilogy of movies was the sixth cycle that had happened within the program itself with Reeves' Neo being the sixth version of The One to attempt to overthrow it. We can't automatically assume that the new movie will be showing us the seventh version more than we can assume it's the seven hundredth version, but what's clear is that The Matrix has started a new cycle once again.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.