The Matrix 4 Title Revealed

Straight from the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas comes confirmation from the studio that The Matrix 4 now has an official title and it's in keeping with the franchise's previous sequels. The new movie in the series will be known as The Matrix Resurrections, previously reported in a leak earlier this year and now confirmed by the studio. The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch also offered a tease of some of the footage shown from the movie, tweeting: "Thomas Anderson is in therapy, having forgotten The Matrix. He meets Trinity at a coffee shop. Neither remembers one another..." The new film arrives this December.

To just theorize off of what footage was shown at the event, we know that the ending of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions alluded to the fact that the Matrix itself has been rebooted but it was unclear if another generation of persons would be built to occupy it by the machines; now it seems we have our answer. That said, it's possible the upcoming film takes place entirely within a new version of The Matrix, one where Neo and Trinity have been revived in new bodies, and one without Morpheus who lives in the real world.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Moss returning to the roles they played in the original films the sequel will bring back other returning stars such as Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson.

Reeves previously called the movie a love story, hinting at Neo and Trinity's returns. "We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she's really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring, it's another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed," Reeves told BBC's The One Show, keeping any specifics under wraps.

The upcoming film does have plenty of new comers set to star in it as well including Candyman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, plus Iron Fist alum Jessica Henick, Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff, Quantico's Priyanka Chopra Jonas, iZombie's Andrew Caldwell, and Christina Ricci (having previously collaborated with the Wachowskis on Speed Racer). Wachowski also enlisted a number of former cast members from their hit Netflix series Sense8 including Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Toby Onwumere.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.

