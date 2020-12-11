Netflix Releases Trailer for George Clooney's The Midnight Sky

Acclaimed actor and director George Clooney is bringing his latest film to the Netflix lineup in December, and it looks to be his biggest directorial effort to-date. The Midnight Sky, based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton, features a lead performance by Clooney in addition to his turn behind the camera. Easily one of the most anticipated films coming to Netflix this winter, fans have been excited to see what The Midnight Sky has in store. We finally have a glimpse at the action thanks to the very first trailer, which was released by Netflix on Tuesday morning. You can take a look at the trailer in the video above.

The Midnight Sky tells the story of a scientist named Augustine, played by Clooney, who realizes that a team of astronauts is returning to a planet that has become inhabitable since they left. Mark L. Smith wrote the screenplay for the film.

In addition to Clooney, The Midnight Sky stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir and Kyle Chandler, and introduces young Caoilinn Springall in her first major film role. The film is produced by Clooney, Grant Heslov, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, and Cliff Roberts. Executive producers include Barbara A. Hall, Todd Shuster, Jennifer Gates, and Greg Baxter.

The Midnight Sky was shot by Martin Ruhe and edited by Stephen Mirrione. Alexandre Desplat is providing the score.

Here's the official synopsis for The Midnight Sky:

"This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone."

What do you think of the trailer for The Midnight Sky? Are you looking forward to seeing the film on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

The Midnight Sky is set to arrive on December 23rd.