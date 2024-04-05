The Mummy: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Classic Set to Return to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

The Mummy, the fan-favorite adventure film that cemented Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as heartthrobs for a generation of moviegoers, is coming back to theaters. The film, which celebrates is 25th anniversary this year, will be in theaters for a one-week engagement beginning on April 25. Directed by Stephen Sommers, the movie also stars Kevin J. O'Connor, Arnold Vosloo, John Hannah, and Oded Fehr. It is one of what is likely to be a handful of 25th anniversary reissues this year, considering that 1999 is widely regarded to be one of the best movie years ever.

The film, from Universal, earned over $415 million at the global box office against a reported budget of $80 million. It spawned two direct sequels -- 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor -- as well as a spinoff series based on The Scorpion King, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character from The Mummy Returns. The first of those came out in 2002, followed by direct-to-video sequels that came in 2008, 2012, 2015, and 2018. Johnson only appeared in the 2002 movie, althoguh he did tease a reboot of the franchise in 2020 which, if it happens, will be under Johnson's Seven Bucks imprint, making him an executive producer on the project.

Tickets are now on sale for The Mummy, which is headed to at least three major theater chains, with listings on AMC, Regal, and Marcus Theaters/Movie Tavern's websites now. You can find screenings near you at either a theater's website or by going to Fandango and punching in your location.

When Universal decided to try bringing back its "Dark Universe" of Universal Monsters, they started with a revival of The Mummy, but the Tom Cruise version lacked the charm of the Fraser take, and never got off the ground. In spite of the success of The Invisible Man, the larger shared universe didn't take off as a result, either.

In The Mummy, "An English librarian called Evelyn Carnahan becomes interested in starting an archaeological dig at the ancient city of Hamunaptra. She gains the help of Rick O'Connell, after saving him from his death. What Evelyn, her brother Jonathan and Rick are unaware of is that another group of explorers are interested in the same dig. Unfortunately for everyone, this group ends up unleashing a curse which been laid on the dead High Priest Imhotep. Now 'The Mummy' is awake and it's going to take a lot more than guns to send him back to where he came from."