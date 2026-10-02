The Near-Perfect Movie Warner Bros. Tried to Cancel Is Now a Streaming Sensation

There have been many underdog stories when it comes to Hollywood movies, including box office bombs that have been redeemed through streaming and home media or actors who have been abandoned by studios only to come back bigger and better for it. In recent years, one of the biggest underdog stories began in 2023 when Warner Bros. infamously went into a frantic tax write-off mode that saw several completed projects being shelved and multiple TV shows canceled in a massive cost-saving exercise by CEO David Zaslav. Along with Batgirl, one of the biggest casualties was a new live-action/animated hybrid Looney Tunes movie bringing Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner to the big screen in Coyote vs. Acme. The outcry against the movie being scrapped was instant and thanks to several viral posts and interviews from cast members such as Will Forte, the movie was saved and is now proving exactly why the three year fight was worth it.

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Coyote vs. Acme opened in cinemas in August after being distributed by Ketchup Entertainment, and landed itself a $40 million worldwide box office total – more than the $30 million tax write-off Warner Bros. were reportedly ready to receive for scrapping it. The film became the third highest-grossing Looney Tunes movie domestically, behind the two Space Jam movies and ahead of 2003’s Brendan Fraser-starring Looney Tunes: Back in Action. But this is only half the story, as Coyote vs. Acme is now available to buy and rent at home and has instantly raced to the top spot on the Apple Store streaming chart to further elevate its position as one of the greatest resurrections of a movie condemned never to be seen by anyone other than those who tried to shelve it. Instead, Coyote vs. Acme has proven to be just as much an underdog in Hollywood as its titular canine in his quest to capture his age-old adversary.

Coyote vs. Acme Is a Fantastic Movie Than Deserves Its Chance

Coyote vs. Acme is the latest movie to combine live-action and animation in a hybrid movie that brings the cartoon characters of the past into the same world as their human counterparts and treats them as equals. The story of the movie revolves around the hapless Wile E. Coyote as he hires attorney Will Forte to bring the ACME Corporation to book for the number of times its defective products have resulted in his attempts to trap Road Runner ending in injury and failure. With a whole cast of Looney Tunes characters and human cast including John Cena, Lana Condor, and Luis Guzman, the film delivers a short but packed movie of laughs as the put-upon Coyote stands up to the big, multi-million dollar corporation to be seen and heard – a quite poetic moment of art imitating life given the circumstances around the movie’s release.

While Forte and others had been professing Coyote vs. Acme to be a fantastic movie while advocating for its release, it seems that they were not simply paying lip-service to get the movie out there in the world. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has secured stunning reviews, with a critics score of 96% and equally impressive 94% audience approval rating, with almost everyone agreeing that the combination of comedy, nostalgia and plenty of heart has created a Looney Tunes movie that delivers for both long-term fans and a new generation. As many old franchises struggle to work out where they fit into the modern world, Looney Tunes’ recent output has proven that there is still very much a place at the table for the zany characters created almost 100 years ago. Coyote vs. Acme‘s continued success is proving that studio decisions are not always the right ones, and just every now and then a campaign to get a movie released is completely worth it.

Have you seen Coyote vs. Acme? Was it worth the three year wait? Let us know in the comments.