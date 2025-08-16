Looney Tunes is Now Free to Watch (And Here’s How)

HBO Max has been in the news a lot lately, and it’s not just thanks to the name change. Various series including Courage The Cowardly Dog, What’s New Scooby-Doo, The Powerpuff Girls, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and other Cartoon Network favorites have been removed from the streaming service. Earlier this year, the platform removed a good deal of episodes and shorts from the Looney Tunes catalogue, leaving many left to wonder where they could catch the “homeless” installments. Luckily, you can now catch the vast majority of Looney Tunes streaming once again and totally for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Looney Tunes has dropped close to eight hundred of its shorts on Tubi, the free streaming service that has been bolstering its roster in recent years. This doesn’t account for all of the episodes that feature the likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and their fellow anthropomorphic companions, but it does compile the majority of the beloved franchise. While the current collection is a little difficult to navigate thanks to Tubi placing all the shorts under one “season,” this is still great news for fans who have been looking to binge the series once again or for the first time. You can check out Looney Tunes on Tubi by clicking here.

The State of Looney Tunes

Alongside the original catalogue, Tubi is also hosting more modern takes on the characters, including The Looney Tunes Show and The Sylvester And Tweety Mysteries, to name a few. This doesn’t mean that the entirety of the franchise has been removed from HBO Max, however, as the streaming service does still house the modern reboot that arrived in 2020 titled, “Looney Tunes Cartoons.” On top of these previous episodes, HBO Max also houses the recent film, “The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie,” which received wide acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Luckily, next year will give Looney Tunes another major project in theaters as the long-awaited Coyote Vs. Acme movie is hitting the silver screen. Originally, this film, which mixes traditional 2-D animation with live-action actors, such as Will Forte and John Cena, was scrapped by Warner Bros Discovery. Following the film’s cancellation, the company Ketchup Entertainment snagged the release rights and plans on unveiling the movie on August 28th, 2026.

Earlier this year, John Cena shared his thoughts on the film finally getting a release date, saying, “Rewarding, certainly for everybody a part of the project. Anytime you put your heart and soul into something and it gets shelved, it is tough. Again, it ain’t my sandbox, so I completely understand those decisions, but the fact that companies could talk together and the movie could get shown. We do what we do to try to entertain, and I know the audiences that were able to see Coyote vs. Acme were entertained. So hopefully that audience grows larger… I just saw it for the first time very recently. It’s a bunch of fun, and man, I’m glad it’s out of the dusty box.”