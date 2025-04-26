Coyote vs. Acme Star “Thrilled” to See the New Movie Getting A Release

Coyote vs. Acme was saved from being shelved and is actually going to get a release in theaters soon, and one of the stars behind it is just as thrilled to see it hit screens as fans are to see it. Coyote vs. Acme has likely been on the minds of both animation and movie fans everywhere as the completed movie was one of the projects that Warner Bros. Discovery was planned to shelve completely and scrap it as part of an effort to write it off for tax purposes. It was even at one point reportedly set for a full deletion.

Coyote vs. Acme star Will Forte has been very open about his reaction to the situation, but The Hollywood Reporter was recently able to ask Forte his thoughts on the fact that now the movie’s been saved. It’s been officially licensed by Ketchup Entertainment for a release in theaters in the future after a nearly $50 million dollar sale of the license, and Forte revealed that he’s “thrilled” that Coyote vs. Acme is getting released as, much like many fans, he didn’t think a release would happen.

Will Forte Celebrates Coyote vs. Acme Release

“I never thought it would happen so it just came out of nowhere and I’m so thrilled,” Forte stated about Coyote vs. Acme getting licensed for a release “Thank you Ketchup Entertainment, I’m so excited for people to see this movie. I’m gonna promote the crap out of it, just tell me what you want me to do and I’ll go, I’ll do whatever — go to the top of Mount Everest, I’m there.” Forte is just one of the many stars who have been a part of the film, and just one of the many who have been very vocal about their hopes to see Warner Bros. Discovery release the film someday.

When asked about the situation earlier this year (before there was any hope on the horizon), Forte really opened up about how he felt “My thoughts are that it’s f-cking bullsh-t,” before adding, “It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better…I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil.” But even with that said, Forte kept a level head about the process, “I don’t want people to forget what they did to us,” the actor continued. “That being said, I appreciate them letting us make it. But like, you know, don’t let us make this thing that we fall in love with and then not show it.”

When Does Coyote vs. Acme Come Out?

Coyote vs. Acme currently does not have a release date as of the time of this publication, but Ketchup Entertainment will indeed be bringing the new film to theaters. It’s definitely a much better situation than the film has been in quite some time as it’s been in a very peculiar limbo as not only was it headed for full deletion, it really didn’t seem like there was going to be any hope for it. But Ketchup Entertainment really is changing things.

Not only have they licensed this film, but they also oversaw the successful release of the fully animated Looney Tunes film, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. This was also going to be a film shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery for tax purposes before it was saved and hit theaters earlier this year, and went on to find success at the box office.There’s a precedent that this all works, so hopefully that continues with Coyote vs. Acme.

