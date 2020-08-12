The New Mutants Unveils Colorful IMAX Poster

✖

Ready or not, The New Mutants is finally making its way to theaters. The long and exhausting saga of this Marvel movie is coming to an end as Disney insists that it will be playing on the big screen on August 28th. Not only is The New Mutants going to be one of the first movies to score a wide release since the pandemic hit, but it's also going to be getting the IMAX treatment when it arrives.

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios and IMAX released a brand new poster, exclusive to IMAX theaters. The bright green artwork really captures the rebellious vibe the film is going for, choosing brighter optics over traditional horror tones. You can check out the poster below!

Check out the #IMAX exclusive artwork for @NewMutantsFilm! Get ready for a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat IMAX experience in select theatres starting August 28. Tickets available soon. pic.twitter.com/xPLaS3DAbS — IMAX (@IMAX) August 12, 2020

Theaters won't be open in every city on August 28th, as COVID-19 is being handled differently all around the country. However, in markets where theaters are open at the end of the month, The New Mutants will be making its debut.

Many have thought Disney would try and release The New Mutants digitally, following the model of many other films since the start of the pandemic, but it seems as though a stipulation in the deal with Fox has kept that from happening. Either way, the cast and crew of the film are just excited for people to see it, regardless of how big or small the screen may be.

“Well, I mean, I don't really get scared about stuff like that. I just want as many people to see it as possible," director Josh Boone explained. "And for everybody who wants to see it to be able to see it,” Boone explained. “So obviously if we can do it theaters, that's always my first choice. But like Disney came to me and said they were gonna stream it I'd be like awesome. Then everybody can watch it. It'd be great.”

