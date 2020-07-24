The New Mutants Director Discusses Video On Demand Options

✖

The New Mutants’ director discussed Video-On-Demand options during an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com during San Diego Comic-Con 2020. It’s been a long road to this point for New Mutants, numerous delays have come and gone to the proposed August release date. But, even now, there is a bit of uncertainty of when the X-Men feature will really hit theaters. Many fans have been calling for New Mutants to release on VOD, Hulu, or Disney+ since the beginning of lockdown earlier this year. For Josh Boone and the cast, they just want the film to be out so that the fans can enjoy the work they put into the film. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis asked the director how he was handling all the uncertainty surrounding the release.

BD: So, that's that blows my mind that you just got to that point that's crazy. I mean, there's like with all the uncertainty of movie theaters and everything. I want to see this in a theater, but in today's landscape, a lot of movies are going to like on-demand and stuff like that. As a filmmaker, does that kind of like scare you? That that could be a thing? Or, what is your opinion on that sort of stuff going on with the actual release plan to an on-demand possibility?

“Well, I mean, I don't really get scared about stuff like that. I just want as many people to see it as possible. And for everybody who wants to see it to be able to see it,” Boone explained. “So obviously if we can do it theaters, that's always my first choice. But like Disney came to me and said they were gonna stream it I'd be like awesome. Then everybody can watch it. It'd be great.”

At this point, fans are willing to watch New Mutants in any way possible. Streaming, theaters, or even home video if it came down to that. The director is really touched by the passion of the fans when it comes to this particular project.

Boone said, “It's beautiful, cause all the fans always say that. I get such a great fan base for the X-men world I think that's the beauty of most things.”

Earlier today, the film decided to have a little fun with all the release date shenanigans. They put up a joke that said the movie will be released on August 28th, fingers crossed. Now, that is the new official street date for the film, but it remains to be seen if COVID-19 troubles will pop-up at theaters chains around the United States due to spiking cases. Despite all the would-be negativity surrounding the film, the cast and crew remains lighthearted. The film’s panel at Comic-Con was filled with a ton of jokes about just how long its been. For now, as has been the case for years, we wait.

Would you like to see The New Mutants release on VOD? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.