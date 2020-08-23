The New Mutants Reveals New Character Posters

✖

The New Mutants' theatrical debut is five days away. 20th Century Studios on Sunday revealed new character posters for the film designed by BossLogic and Lineage Studios. Each poster features one character from the film's core cast, including Illyanna Rasputin / Magik (Any Taylor-Joy), Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sam Guthrie / Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Danielle Moonstar / Mirage (Blu Hunt), and Roberto da Costa / Sunspot (Henry Zaga). You can take a look at all five posters embedded below. Josh Boone directed The New Mutants. Tickets for the movie, which will debut years after its original premiere date, are now on sale.

The New Mutants wrapped production in 2017, the same year as the film's original release date. The studio then delayed the movie for reshoots that never took place. The film later became caught up in the coronavirus pandemic-induced cycle of movie delays. Fans wondered if Disney could release The New Mutants straight to streaming or video-on-demand. Director Josh Boone explained why that's not an option.

"With most movies, you sign contracts that guarantee a theatrical release, so it needs to open to ever go digital in the first place," Boone says. "We just, too, would like to see people to see it in the theater. But it needs to obviously be at the right time when it's safe to go back."

check out these awesome posters from our friend @bosslogic. In 5 days see the #NewMutants only in theaters. get tickets now, https://t.co/OgomkwB8l3 https://t.co/LiSKJsGXan pic.twitter.com/AcEfMAsotB — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) August 23, 2020

In the case of The New Mutants, there are additional complications. One is that HBO has a deal pre-dating Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox that grants it exclusive first streaming rights to all Fox movies for the next two years. As long as that deal remains in place, The New Mutants must make its streaming debut on an HBO platform.

Another challenge is the portion of the Disney/Fox deal guaranteeing any Fox movie that was complete or in post-production at the time of the purchase would see a theatrical release. The clause guaranteed that Disney wouldn't put Fox's films on a shelf somewhere and forget about them, but the unforeseen circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have turned that stipulation into an awkward hurdle on The New Mutants' path towards release.

What do you think of these posters for The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments.

The New Mutants opens on August 28th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.