Disney Releases Two New Mutants Exclusive Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

✖

Well it appears we've finally made it folks. For those wondering if Fox and Marvel's New Mutants would ever see the light of day in a theater, the answer after all this time is yes, yes it will, and now the studio and its partners are celebrating with two new exclusive posters. Dolby and Cinemark revealed their new posters for the oft-delayed film, and while both are pretty slick, we have to give the edge to Dolby's poster, as it features a very distinct look and style compared to the standard version. Tickets are now on sale for New Mutants, and you can check out both posters for the anticipated film in the post below.

New Mutants had been expected to hit a streaming service, specifically Disney+, as it has been years since this project was originally supposed to debut. New Mutants director Josh Boone recently explained why that couldn't be the case with this particular project, and it comes down to contracts.

"With most movies, you sign contracts that guarantee a theatrical release, so it needs to open to ever go digital in the first place," Boone said. "We just, too, would like to see people to see it in the theater. But it needs to obviously be at the right time when it's safe to go back."

It remains to be seen how long New Mutants will stay in theaters, but the fact that it's hitting them at all is an accomplishment, and you can find the official description for New Mutants below.

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee."

New Mutants hits theaters on August 28th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.