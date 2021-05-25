The Nightmare Before Christmas Mega Funkoween Pop Figure Wave Is Here

Funko's halfway to Halloween Funkoween extravaganza is taking place all week long, but the whole event is really just an excuse to drop another massive wave of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Pops. It turns out that Day 2 was the time for the big reveal - and we do mean big. This wave includes a Super Deluxe Pop Ride and a Pop Train set in the style of the Disneyland 65th anniversary line that will require a splurge if you want to connect them all.

The Funkoween The Nightmare Before Christmas wave also includes Artist Series Pop figures, Pop Keychains, and a card game. Pre-orders for these common releases are live here at Entertainment Earth now. A full breakdown can be found below.

Pop Ride Super Deluxe : Jack on Snowmobile

: Jack on Snowmobile Pop Train Deluxe : Jack in Train Engine

: Jack in Train Engine Pop Train : Sally in Cat Cart

: Sally in Cat Cart Pop Train : Zero in Duck Cart

: Zero in Duck Cart Pop Train : Oogie Boogie in Dice Cart

: Oogie Boogie in Dice Cart Pop Train : Mayor in Ghost Cart

: Mayor in Ghost Cart Artist Series : Sally

: Sally Artist Series : Oogie Boogie

: Oogie Boogie Artist Series : Mayor

: Mayor Pop Keychain : Jack (Scary Face)

: Jack (Scary Face) Pop Keychain : NBC- Sally Sewing

: NBC- Sally Sewing Pop Keychain : Oogie Boogie (Bugs)

: Oogie Boogie (Bugs) Pop Keychain :The Mayor

:The Mayor Card Game: The Nightmare Before Christmas

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Art Series Sally here at Hot Topic, Diamond Series Mayor (with Chase) here at Hot Topic, and the GITD Zero in Duck Cart here at Hot Topic.

The Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

