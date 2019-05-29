Aladdin Star Marwan Kenzari Joins Netflix’s Adaptation of The Old Guard

After charming audiences everywhere in Disney’s Aladdin, and it looks like Marwan Kenzari will soon be making the jump to the comic book realm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenzari will be joining the cast of The Old Guard, Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the Image Comics series. Details are slim about Kenzari’s character, other than that he will play “a man who was once a Moor warrior”.

Kenzari can currently be seen as Jafar in Aladdin, with his previous stateside roles including The Mummy and Murder on the Orient Express.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kenzari will be joining Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne in the project, which will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Cloak & Dagger, Beyond the Lights).

The Old Guard was created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. The comic tells the story of Andy, a woman who is one of a handful of humans who, inexplicably, cannot die. Until they do. Though impervious to most fatal wounds, Andy has met others of her kind and learned that at some point death will come for them, with no warning and no apparent explanation for why that arrow, sword, or bullet ended them when so many others failed.

Andy has been around for generations. She is called others of her kind, most of whom have grown jaded and tired of eternal life. Together, they work as a small mercenary group. They’ve managed to keep their existence a secret for ages, but the new technology of the information age poses a new threat to their secrecy, especially when the discovery of a new immortal, a black woman serving in the Marines, forces them out into action when an organization with ill-intent is waiting to capture their deeds on camera.

There are currently only five issues of The Old Guard, which have been collected as The Old Guard, Book One: Opening Fire.

What do you think of Kenzari joining The Old Guard? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Old Guard does not currently have a release date.